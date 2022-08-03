The Orangeburg Lions Club met for their bi-monthly meeting at the Orangeburg Community Center, August 1, with the newly elected President Steve McRoberts calling the meeting to order.

The Pledge to the American Flag was led by Eric Crawford. PDG Shelby Trimble, said a prayer for the sad situation in Eastern Kentucky.

The secretary’s report was given by the Secretary,Garnet Trimble, and the treasurer’s report was given by Debbie Newberry. Both reports were accepted by voice vote with a motion by Mary Toller and a second by Mary Dixon.

A special report was given by Debbie Newberry concerning an insurance statement as well as dues to Lions Club International. A motion was made by Garnet Trimble with a second by Rocky Schildenecht to pay both statements. The motion passed by voice vote.

A motion was made by Shelby Trimble to pay for the post office box. This motion was seconded by Eric Crawford. The motion carried by voice vote.

Shelby Trimble made a motion to give a monetary donation to the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation. The monetary donation will be given in Eric Crawford’s name, and he will be receiving the Finnus Davis Award. The motion was seconded by Rocky Schildnecht. The motion carried by voice vote.

During the meeting Eric Crawford gave a wonderful talk concerning the eye surgery and treatment he had received at the Kentucky Eye Foundation in Louisville. Eric was very pleased with the treatment, the wonderful service, and the great work the eye foundation does for people. Michele Crawford reiterated the great work this foundation does for people from different parts of the world.

Steve Pederson spoke also at the meeting thanking Eric and Michelle for the wonderful talk, service, and the experience they received at Louisville. Pederson was quoted in saying this is a true success story. This success story was certainly for the Crawfords, as well as the Orangeburg Lions Club.

There were no new/old business matters discussed.

Committee reports:

Sunshine and Eye Committee had no report.

Building Rental Committee: There was one rental for the center. Mary Toller reporting.

Membership: No report. Shelby Trimble reporting

A motion was made by Michelle Crawford with a second by Rocky Schildnecht to give a monetary donation to the Maysville Hands of Hope. The motion carried by voice vote.

A motion was made by Rocky Schildnecht with a second by Shelby Trimble to adjourn the meeting at 7:10 p.m. The motion carried.