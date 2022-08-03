Hayswood Foundation, administrator of the G. L. and Elsie H. Downing Scholarship program, has announced recipients for the 2022-2023 college year.

Eight first-time recipients were selected.

Jacob Brown, son of Owen and Paula Brown of May’s Lick, is a 2022 graduate of Mason County High School. He will continue his studies at the University of Louisville, majoring in sustainability.

Kaden Grooms, son of Troy and Felicia Grooms of Maysville, is a 2022 graduate of Mason County High School. He will continue his studies at Eastern Kentucky University, majoring in engineering.

Makenna Hampton, daughter of Jeremy and Sarah Hampton of Maysville, is a 2022 graduate of Mason County High School. She will continue her studies at the University of Kentucky, majoring in arts administration and theatre.

Nariyah Harrison, daughter of Natalie Harrison of Maysville, is a 2022 graduate of Mason County High School. She will continue her studies at the University of Kentucky, majoring in nursing.

Makayla Howard, daughter of Travis and Staci Howard of May’s Lick, is a 2022 graduate of Mason County High School. She will continue her studies at Georgetown College, majoring in exercise science/pre-physical therapy.

Bradley Kegley, son of Bradley and Sheina Kegley of Maysville, is a 2022 graduate of Mason County High School. He will continue his studies at the University of Kentucky, majoring in natural resources and environmental science.

Aubrey Kimble, daughter of Robert and Holly Kimble of Maysville, is a 2022 graduate of Mason County High School. She will continue her studies at Eastern Kentucky University, majoring in paralegal science/pre-law.

Haley Polley, daughter of Jeremy and Stephanie Polley of Maysville, is a 2022 graduate of Mason County High School. She will continue her studies at the University of Kentucky, majoring in animal science/pre-veterinary medicine.

Scholarships have been renewed for eighteen prior recipients.

Attending the University of Kentucky: Rachel Rister, Briann Cox, and Olivia O’Hearn.

Attending Eastern Kentucky University: Katherine Swisshelm.

Attending Hanover College: Nathan Campbell.

Attending UC Clermont College: Chloe Hill.

Attending Western Kentucky University: Melissa Mauer, Anna Porter, and Rachel Payne.

Attending Lincoln Memorial University: Haley White.

Attending the University of Louisville: Robert Moss.

Attending Cedarville University: Sarah Bravard.

Attending Georgetown College: Sarah Mains and Taylor Smith.

Attending Morehead State University: Braden May.

Attending Northern Kentucky University: Vanessa See, Abigail Wood, and Carson Rolph.

The G. L. and Elsie H. Downing Scholarship, established under the late Mrs. Downing’s will, is available to residents of Mason County. Now in its 25th year of distributions, the program has assisted 172 area students with nearly $4 million in total scholarships. More information about this program, and other scholarships offered by Hayswood Foundation, can be found on the Foundation’s website, www.hayswood.org