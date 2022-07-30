Watson Development LLC to Brian J. Teter and Gina Lynn Tirey Teter, 2173 Buckingham Square Lot Nine, $142,230.

Watson Development LLC to Ava S. Grigson, 2175 Buckingham Square Lot 10, $136,525.

Paul M. Wallingford and Becky A. Wallingford to Ben Breslin, 416 East Second Street, $20,000.

Amy Huber to Amy Huber, Two Tracts Maysville, no monetary consideration.

Eli Schwartz and Ruby Schwartz to Daniel Lavern Detweiler and Rosanne Detweiler, Acreage on US Highway 68, $200,000.

Watson Development LLC to Gera Ferguson, 2171 Buckingham Square Lot Eight, $143,220.