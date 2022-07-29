Mary Litzinger (Sardinia/Eastern Brown High School) is one of eight first-year student-athletes to continue their women’s soccer career at Baldwin Wallace University.

Coach Wojtkun, who is in his sixth season, returns 19 letter winners, three All-Ohio Athletic Conference players and 11 Academic All-OAC selections from last year’s squad that posted an overall record of 11-10 and a 5-4 mark in the OAC. The Yellow Jackets advanced to the OAC Tournament semifinals.

BW opens the 2022 campaign on September 2 and 3, at the annual Herb Lauffer Memorial Tournament hosted by Penn State Behrend College. The Yellow Jackets play their first home contest on September 9, when they host crosstown rival Case Western Reserve University. The OAC schedule begins on October 9, with a road game against Marietta College.