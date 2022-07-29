July 25, July 25, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Robert Victor Daniels, 41, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to notify DOT of address change, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to appear notify DOT.

Joshua Henderson, 26, fugitive, dismissed.

Shiane Layne Henderson, 26, no/expired registration plates, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear notify DOT.

Patty Honan, 48, theft by unlawful taking, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Sept. 26.

Roger Dale Kelley, 50, no/expired registration plates, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to appear, notice on Aug. 22.

Jeffrey W. Pilosky, 45, failure to wear seat belts, operating on suspended/revoked license, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Sept. 7.

Brittany Powell, 29, failure to maintain insurance $500/$400 suspended, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed with proof, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof, improper registration plates dismissed with proof, court costs waived.

Connie Rice, 68, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to appear, notice on Aug. 22.

Justin Singleton, 25, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed with proof, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof, license to be in possession $50 fine plus court costs.

William Andy Strausbaugh, 45, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, no operator license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Diauve M. Behanan, 23, possession of marijuana, menacing, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, pretrial conference on Aug. 17.

Amanda N. Brooks, 38, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid, failure to maintain insurance, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, pretrial conference on Sept. 14.

Marcis Brown, 33, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference on Aug. 17.

William Jason Bryant, 44, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol first offense, all terrain vehicles violations, pretrial conference on Oct. 3.

Javen Devito Gibbs, 21, no operator license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to maintain insurance, operating motor vehicle under influence of substances first offense, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Melissa Goodin, 54, failure to report child dependent neglect or abuse first offense, pretrial conference on Sept. 26.

Tony Hamilton, 54, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, license plate not legible, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Lutimothy Jones, 36, speeding 24 miles over limit, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, pretrial conference on Oct. 3.

Steven Randall Kline III, 22, speeding 26 miles over limit, careless driving, pretrial conference on Sept. 7.

Tiffany Owens, 33, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference on Aug. 17.

Tiffany Nickole Owens, 33, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, pretrial conference on Aug. 17.

Bruce Chadwick Sims, 32, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, pretrial conference on Sept. 26.

Kayla Sowers, 23, fourth-degree assault minor injury, third-degree criminal trespassing, pretrial conference on Aug. 17.

James Albert Stapleton, 53, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Savannah Joanne Anderson, 26, speeding five miles over limit, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear notify DOT.

Joseph Baird, 33, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference on Aug. 1.

Scarlett Coyle, 30, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, pretrial conference on Aug. 1.

Byrd Severence, 39, contempt of court, public intoxication on controlled substances, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 3.

Joshua C. Prater, 32, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, first-degree fleeing/evading police, first-degree criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, menacing, first-degree criminal mischief, bound to grand jury.

James A. Florence, 36, fourth-degree assault minor injury, pretrial conference on Aug. 1.