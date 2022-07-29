July 26, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Melissa Ann Bennett, 41, speeding 10 miles over limit, booster seat violations, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Anthony Wayne Thomas, 37, possession of marijuana, failure to appear, notice on Sept. 6.

Ashley Nicole Thomas, 24, disregarding stop sign, excessive window tinting, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, failure to appear, notice on Sept. 6.

Rebecca Blount, 44, receiving stolen property under $10,000, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Aug. 9.

Megan Kristine Caudill, 35, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to appear, notice on Sept. 6.

Trevor A. Collins, 25, public intoxication on controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, pretrial conference on Aug. 16.

Timmy Lee Frederick, 56, failure to wear seat belts, failure to appear, notice on Sept. 6.

Emily G. Humbert, 36, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to appear, notice on Sept. 6.

Kody Austin Jarrells, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to appear, notice on Sept. 6.

Devan Tyler Jones, 30, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to appear, notice on Sept. 6.

Gregory Keith Jones, 63, disregarding stop sign, careless driving, failure to or improper signal, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol second offense, pretrial conference on Sept. 6.

William Alexander Lake, 23, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to appear, notice on Sept. 6.

Joshua T. Lancaster, 43, resisting arrest, second-degree fleeing/evading police, pretrial conference on Nov. 15.

Lydia Rachael Siegrist, 18, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine.

Mercadez Sims, 31, dogs to be vaccinated against rabies two counts, local city ordinance five counts, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 16.

Joseph Michael Stitt, 31, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to appear, notice on Sept. 6.

Ricky Jurran Oldham, 31, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, bound to grand jury.