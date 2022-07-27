The Tollesboro Lions Club hosted it’s regularly scheduled second July meeting Monday, July 25.

The meeting was opened by President Craig Stanfield who asked Lion Secretary Phil Cropper to offer blessing, followed by Charlie Kendall leading the group in the Pledge of Allegiance. The group then broke for a wonderful dinner prepared by Skeeter and Sonya Shaw.

Following dinner, the minutes from the last meeting were presented by Secretary Phil Cropper and the financial report (excluding the fair) was provided by Treasurer Steve Pedersen. Steve reported that he would provide a report on the Tollesboro Lions Club Fair at the next meeting, but he did report the gate information to the club, with this year’s fair experiencing a wave of attendance that has only been exceeded by last year’s event.

Next, two new members were approved to join the club, and two recently admitted members were in attendance.

Under old business, the gates for the playground were discussed as were the concrete vehicle parking curbs which were approved for purchase previously. The gates were ordered and should arrive and be installed soon; the curbing will be acquired and placed soon as well.

It was mentioned that a short work night would progress following the meeting in order to put away chairs, tables and picnic benches utilized during the fair. It was also discussed that the club needed to take down the flags placed throughout town and store them for next year.

Under new business, a motion was made to make a donation to the Amish School in appreciation for the Amish volunteers who donated their time to park cars for four nights during the Fair. Also, due to the increases in costs of food and as the club has added several new members lately, a motion was made to increase the price paid for food at the monthly meetings by $25; this motion was seconded and passed.

As improvements were being made to the grounds to increase electrical services; this would have been completed prior to the beginning of the fair, but had to be scaled back as some electrical components needed could not be obtained due to materials shortages. It was suggested that a two inch waterline be extended in a trench that was going to be dug; a motion was made and seconded to proceed with the two inch waterline to provide for future growth.

As a practical matter, a parking plan was discussed to be implemented before next year’s fair, a fluid plan that could be altered to consider the events being held and the placement of the event on the grounds.

Also discussed was working with the Department of Transportation to provide signage along the “AA” Hwy during fair week to inform the public to expect slow-downs and delays, as well as the possibility of changing Lions Club Lane to a one-way northbound thoroughfare during fair week.

A command post was discussed (again; this was brought up a few years ago but has not been implemented to date) whereby a central location could be utilized for first aid, lost and found, and other uses. It was suggested that perhaps an Amish-built building could be utilized, electrified, plumbed, and provided with heat and air conditioning for such use.

It was also suggested that a newspaper article be prepared and submitted to local papers thanking the public, our sponsors, concessionaires, volunteers, and attendees for their support of the Tollesboro Lions Club and the Tollesboro Lions Club Fair. The president, Craig Stanfield, who is also the marketing communications chairperson and the writer of most of the club’s press releases, offered to prepare such an article and provide to local papers for publication.

Being no further business, and as the members were encouraged to assist in a short work night following the meeting in order to put up tables, chairs, picnic tables, gather traffic cones, etc., the meeting adjourned.