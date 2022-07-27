The 2022 Tollesboro Lions Club Queen Pageant was held Thursday, July 21,. There were nine contestants competing in the pageant.

Competition was stiff and the young ladies included those in high school as well as those enrolled in college, and some of the contestants drove a considerable distance to compete.

The young ladies competed in swimsuit and evening gowns and the judges had a genuinely unenviable and tough decision to make.

When the final scores were tallied, Clarice Shirley received the tiara and sash and was crowned the 2022 Tollesboro Lions Club Fair Queen.

First runner-up was Jessica Harris. Mia Kaye Ferguson was selected as the second runner-up; and third runner-up went to Taylor Lippert.