Allison Hughes has been selected as the latest recipient of the Katie DeSpain Scholarship.

Allison is a 2022 graduate of St. Patrick High School, and the daughter of David and Tammy Hughes of Brooksville. At St. Patrick, Allison was a member of the student council, Future Business Leaders of America, Pro-Life Club, and the National Honor Society. She was captain of the soccer team, and also of the basketball team where she was a member of the 1000 Point Club and the second leading scorer in school history. She also participated on the cross country, softball, and tennis teams.

Allison will continue her studies this fall at Thomas More University, majoring in elementary education, and will also be a member of the school’s soccer team.

Scholarships have been renewed for two previous recipients. Elizabeth McKay, a 2019 graduate of St. Patrick High School, and recent recipient of her bachelors of health science degree from the University of Kentucky. She will be entering graduate school at Marshall University to work on her masters in communications disorders.

Hayden Faris, a 2021 graduate of Mason County High School, will continue her studies at Eastern Kentucky University majoring in history education.

The Katie DeSpain Scholarship is $2,500 per year and is renewable for up to four total years of college study. The scholarship was established by John and Ann DeSpain of Maysville, in memory of their daughter. The program recognizes the accomplishments of individuals who excel both in and out of the classroom, and is available to graduates of Mason County and St. Patrick High Schools. Additional information about the program can be found on Hayswood Foundation’s web site, www.hayswood.org.