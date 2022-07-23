July 20, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Joseph Baird, 33, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Nakala Bloomfield, 36, leaving accident/failure to render aid two counts, improper registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, operating vehicle on expired license, jury trial on July 27.

Austin Scott Carter, 24, improper use of dealers plates, dismissed.

Anthony S. Clevenger, 42, attempted theft by unlawful taking, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Sept. 14.

Erich Michael Deatherage, 31, operating under influence of alcohol/substances second offense, failure to maintain insurance, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 22.

Devin Kyle Hampleman Stewart, 24, failure to wear seat belts, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear notify DOT.

Dustin McCane, 43, fourth-degree assault no visible injury, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 8.

Amanda J. Morisoli, 31, drug paraphernalia, 90 days with conditional release, court costs waived.

Michelle Sears, 40, fourth-degree assault minor injury, second-degree disorderly conduct, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Jeffrey Lee Snyder, 33, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, pretrial conference on Aug. 10.

Ashley Marie Staggs, 26, fraudulent use of credit card under $10,000, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 15.

Cami Anderson, 23, endangering the welfare of a minor two counts, tampering with physical evidence, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Micheal Byrd, 39, fourth-degree assault child abuse three counts, pretrial conference on Sept. 7.

Joshua Dalton, 40, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference on Aug. 3.

Christopher K. Fite, 35, third-degree sexual abuse, pretrial conference on Aug. 3.

Helena Nina Dawn Hensley, 44, public intoxication on controlled substances, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Darrick May, 37, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference on Aug. 8.

Michael Moore, 40, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on Aug. 3.

Clayton S. Rapp, 29, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference on Aug. 3.

Eric M. Slack, 52, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol first offense, pretrial conference on Aug. 3.

Katelyn Marie Thomas, 27, tampering with physical evidence, pretrial conference on Sept. 7.

Steven Wood, 36, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substances first offense, third-degree possession of controlled substances, pretrial conference on Aug. 3.

Robert J. Harris, 51, theft by unlawful taking under $500, pretrial conference on July 25.

David Staggs, 43, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on Aug. 1.

David M. Staggs, 43, third-degree terroristic threatening, pretrial conference on Aug. 1.

Teresa Tolle, 55, first-degree criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, bound to grand jury.

Ruth Turner, 44, operating on suspended/revoked license, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 1.

Ruth Ann Turner, 44, no operator license, failure to maintain insurance, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 1.