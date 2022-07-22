On Sunday, July 17, following the Tollesboro Lions Club parade, the club hosted a community rally for Clinton Applegate at the Tollesboro Lions Club.

The Rally consisted of a dinner and ice cream followed by a live auction. Clinton, a 32 year member of the club, served five terms as president, three terms as Zone Chairman, and served as fair chairman and co-chairman many times.

He was recently diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease). Without actively seeking donations from businesses, over 150 items were donated to the cause, showing Clinton how much he is loved and respected by the community.

The auction was conducted by Tollesboro Lions Club President Craig Stanfield and Clinton was present for much of the event.

The first items offered for sale were the cakes and desserts. Two cakes were sold for $1,300 each, with several other cakes selling for $800 to $1000 each. In all, nearly $10,000 was raised from the sale of desserts alone.

There were four quilts offered, two of which sold for $1,300 each, one for $1,100 and one for $1,000. Many other items sold for high marks as well, with five guns donated to the sale and no fewer than 10 knives, new Stihl weed-eater and leaf blowers, Dewalt and Milwaukee cordless tools, hand-made charcuterie boards, and gift cards to local businesses and restaurants, most of which sold for prices (far) exceeding their value (some of the gift cards were purchased for three times their face value).

The entire auction was well-received by the public, an overwhelming success and far exceeding everyone’s expectations.