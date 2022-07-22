July 18, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Jose Antonio Arenas, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed with proof, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof, no operator license $100 fine plus court costs.

Amber Bridewell, 36, failure to wear seat belts, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Seth Chambers, 22, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol first offense, first-degree fleeing/evading police, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 3.

Braxton Vaughn Champion, 19, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, both charges dismissed with proof.

Casey M. Elliott, 29, no operator license, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on Aug. 17.

Kody Florer, 22, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Valerie Funk, 66, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed with proof, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof, failure to produce insurance card $50 fine plus court costs.

Camron N. Gross, 24, obstructed vision/windshield, failure to wear seat belts, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear notice on Aug. 22.

Kaelyn Abigail Henschen, 24, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof.

Dewey Jeremiah Jimison, 32, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, failure to surrender revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Brandon Justice, 43, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Aug. 10.

Brandon Justice, 43, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Aug. 10.

Blake Lang, 27, criminal littering $50 fine plus court costs.

James Lanter, 33, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 22.

James A. Lanter, 33, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 22.

Andrew M. Lupercio, 38, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear, notice on Aug. 22.

Douglas Mowry, 53, unauthorized use of motor vehicle first offense, no operator license, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Rajesh Patel, 60, no/expired registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear, notice on Aug. 22.

Dylan Rankin, 30, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, both charges dismissed with proof.

Angela Regenstein, 58, possession of marijuana 30 days conditional release, drug paraphernalia 30 days conditional release concurrent, court costs waived.

Ruth Turner, 44, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Ranelle D. Wentworth, 36, first-degree indecent exposure first offense, second-degree disorderly conduct, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Kent L. Wright, 53, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Amber Hall, 35, second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication on controlled substances, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Tony Hamilton, 54, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, license plate not legible, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on July 25.

Teddie D. Prater, 36, driving on DUI suspended license second offense, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to produce insurance card, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, operating motor vehicle under influence of substances first offense, operating under influence of alcohol second offense, pretrial conference on Aug. 15.

Gaganpreet Singh, 46, third-degree terroristic threatening, pretrial conference on Aug. 10.

Gaganpreet Singh, 46, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on Aug. 10.

James Blevins, 43, first-degree criminal mischief, bound to grand jury.

Tonya Glispie, 41, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference on Aug. 22.

Tonya Lee Glispie, 41, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, theft of identity of another without consent, bound to grand jury.

John Hartley, 28, sell/transfer of simulated controlled substances first offense, pretrial conference on July 25.

Sierra R. Hunt, 26, theft by failure to make required disposition of property, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 3.

Joshua C. Prater, 32, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, first-degree fleeing/evading police, first-degree criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, menacing, first-degree criminal mischief, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on July 25.