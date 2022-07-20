Do you have a talent and want to share it with others? If so, plan to enter your talents at the Fleming County Showcase. This event will showcase the best of the best.

Enter items that you have baked, crafted, canned or grown at this event. This event will also include 4-H projects and 4-H Cloverbud projects, details at http://fleming.ca.uky.edu/content/4-h-rally-day. Any current Fleming County Homemaker may include entries for the Cultural Arts Catagories, details at http://fleming.ca.uky.edu/files/2022-2023_hm_cultural_arts_pages_from_keha.pdf

Entries will be accepted on Monday, August 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Extension office.

Judging and Ribbons will take place on Tuesday, August 4. The showcase of talents will then be open for viewing on Wednesday, August 5 from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday, August 6, during Fleming County Farmers Market Customer Appreciation, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Entries are to be picked up on Saturday, August 6 from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Along with the judges’ awards, there will be an opportunity for the public to vote on their favorite item on Monday, August 5, from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday, August 6, during farmers market customer appreciation.

This event will be sponsored by the Fleming County Homemakers and Fleming County 4-H. There are no entry fees, with ribbons given for first, second and third places. Th

Open to the public. For more information, contact the Fleming County Extension office at 606-845-4641 or contact the Fleming County Extension Agent for 4-H Youth Development, Staci Thrasher, at [email protected]

To learn more about 4-H in Fleming County, please visit our Fleming County Extension Website http://fleming.ca.uky.edu and click on “4-H Youth Development” or check out our 4-H Facebook at www.facebook.com/flemingcounty4h to stay up to date on 4-H events and activities.