The Mason County Men’s Club met Wednesday, July 13, at the French Quarter Inn in Maysville for their regularly scheduled monthly meeting. There were 28 members and three guests present (including the guest speaker).

Men’s Club President Charles Thomas opened the meeting, with member Father Bob Hudson leading the group in prayer and member Randy Harrison leading the Pledge of Allegiance.

Father Bob introduced Andy Hudson as the newest member of the organization and briefly discussed his recent trip to Texas where he visited to participate in the creation of a movie. Member Lou Browning then introduced his guests, his sons, who were visiting from out of state and accompanied him to the meeting.

Under members who were sick or ill, it was announced that member Dave Collins was going to have surgery the first of the week, and member Frank Day was diagnosed with cancer (luckily it was found early, in stage 1). Members were encouraged to keep these members in their prayers.

The minutes from the last meeting were presented by member Larry Poe as Secretary Harry Mann was absent due to his wife undergoing a procedure that morning. Treasurer Pat Gantley then gave the financial report and indicated that all dues were paid with the exception of four members, some of whom may not be back.

Charles Thomas announced that Father Bob Hudson had accepted his appointment to serve as the chairman of the nominating committee as some officers had requested to be relieved of their positions. Charles asked other members who might be approached to help Father Bob and serve on the nominating committee or to consider/accept taking on leadership roles if asked.

Reverend Jim Duggans then mentioned that there would be a Pilgrimage to the Holy Land next March. Thirty people would be permitted to go. Registration must be by July 31. The cost for the basic trip was $4,500 for 10 days; an extension could also be provided extending the trip to Jordan and Petra, adding four additional days to the journey.

The group then broke for breakfast, a wonderful spread prepared by Carol who always takes excellent care of the group.

Following breakfast, Vice President Craig Stanfield introduced the guest speaker. This month’s speaker was Kristie Dodge, the community development director of planning and development with Buffalo Trace Area Development District.

Kristi informed the group of the multiple projects (concentrating on those projects in Mason County) that she worked with including waterlines, infrastructure, GIS mapping, transportation and other items with which she and her staff work. She discussed grant writing and project financing under her purview. She discussed projects relative to replacing and maintaining water tanks, waterlines, sewage line extensions; acquiring a pump for the City of Maysville floodwall to alleviate flooding. She discussed how Maysville had recently applied for a FLAT Grant to make improvements along the Limestone Landing to create better access for boaters and kayak users.

She acquired funding sources in the form of Federal Foundation Grants for improvements to the Col. Young Cabin and the Rosenwald School (both in Mays Lick).

She acquired funding for first responders, fire departments and law enforcement to improve facilities, vehicles, and communication equipment (including a project currently in the works which will encrypt signals for police radios).

The Wall Street project separating storm and sewer water; ranking transportation projects within the 6 year highway plan, as well as roadways and bridges; access the TAP program for ADA compliant sidewalk replacement projects; applying for funding to renovate the Depot; stream restoration behind the Library; aided in acquiring funding for the Forest Avenue Park; and maintain the CAIP program providing funding to farmers for more efficient operations.

Following Kristie’s presentation, the group adjourned.