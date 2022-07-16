July 14, Judge Elizabeth Chandler Presiding:

Brandon Turner, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, dismissed without prejudice.

Dillon Mason, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on July 21.

Joshua Dalton, theft by unlawful taking, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 11.

Derek K. Bryan, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Sept. 1.

Marvin Conn, complicity in theft by unlawful taking, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Sept.1.

Danny Lawhorn, no/expired registration plates $25 fine, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt $25 fine, failure to maintain insurance 90 days with conditional release and $2,000 fine, operating on suspended/revoked license serve 90 days with conditional release, court costs waived.

Lezlie Marie Minton, speeding five miles over limit, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, all charges dismissed.

Robert Spencer, drug paraphernalia dismissed, first-degree possession of controlled substances dismissed.

Tiffany Cruey, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, bench warrant issued.

Jacob R. Rose, improper passing, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/substances, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, reckless driving, pretrial conference on July 21.

Scarlett Tiffany Coyle, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, pretrial conference on Aug. 11.

Joshua D. Mason, second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension, pretrial conference on Sept. 1.

Debra K. Watson, public intoxication on controlled substances, pretrial conference on Sept. 1.

Justin C. McClure, failure to wear seat belts, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to produce insurance card, operating under influence of substances, pretrial conference on Sept. 1.

Austin Earlywine, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference on Sept. 15.

Austin Earlywine, third-degree sexual abuse, fourth-degree assault minor injury, pretrial conference on Sept. 15.

Jeffery A. Simms, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to produce insurance card, bench warrant issued.

Jeffery A. Simms, operating on suspended/revoked license, bench warrant issued.

Jeffery A. Simms, giving officer false identifying information, bench warrant issued.

Jeffery Simms, no operator license, failure to maintain insurance, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, bench warrant issued.

Ramona H. Graham, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of controlled substances, bound to grand jury.

Emily Bishop, second-degree possession of controlled substances, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on July 21.

William Gorman, receiving stolen property under $10,000,second-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, second-degree fleeing/evading police two counts, operating on suspended/revoked license, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on July 21.

Adam T. Fearin, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, pretrial conference on July 21.

Brandon Ramey, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference on Sept. 1.

Jamie Miranda, public intoxication on controlled substances, 30 days with conditional release, court costs waived.

Ethan A. White, speeding 20 miles over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.

Johnathan Charles Reynolds, speeding five miles over limit, $10 fine plus court costs.

Nathaniel Conrad Hemmer, speeding 25 miles over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.