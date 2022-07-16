July 12, Judge Elizabeth Chandler Presiding:

Ahmadzia Alijani, improper passing, dismissed.

Brittany Nicole Ashley Mitchell, speeding 15 miles over limit, summons on Aug. 2.

Nicholas Wagenlander, public intoxication on controlled substances, bench warrant issued.

Julianni R. Giordano, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, summons on Aug. 2.

Kelly J. Carr, speeding 26 miles over limit, careless driving, license to be in possession, improper registration plates, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, owner to notify clerk of residence/name change, failure to produce insurance card, bench warrant issued.

Sunshine Carpenter, theft by deception under $300, bench warrant issued.

Garrett Cooper, first-degree fleeing/evading police, reckless driving, first-degree wanton endangerment two counts, first-degree criminal mischief, disregarding stop sign, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on July 19.

Billy Joe West, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on July 19.

Billy West, receiving stolen property under $10,000, not guilty plea, pretrialm hearing on July 19.