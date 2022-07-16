July 5, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Jacob C. Bishop, 25, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, operating motor vehicle without ignition interlock device, pretrial conference on Aug. 2.

Kyle Keith Bolton, 34, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed with proof, failure to maintain insurance dismissed with proof, failure to or improper signal $20 fine and court costs waived.

Stephanie A. Browning, 41, first-degree criminal trespassing, failure to appear, summons on Aug. 9.

Pamela F. Long, 57, speeding 10 miles over limit, bench trial on Aug. 2.

Kobe Thomas Purcell, 21, no tail lamps, no operator license, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on Aug. 16.

Kobe Thomas Purcell, 21, failure to maintain insurance, no operator license, pretrial conference on Aug. 16.

Brandon Robert Retherford, 27, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.

Johnnie B. Stiltner, 51, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs first offense, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Aug. 2.

Edward Franklin Stone Jr., 37, failure to maintain insurance, $500/$400 suspended plus court costs.

Kelly J. Carr, 35, speeding 26 miles over limit, careless driving, license to be in possession, improper registration plates, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, owner to notify clerk of residence/name change, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.