July 13, Judge Elizabeth Chandler Presiding:

Cami Anderson, endangering the welfare of a minor three counts, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on July 20.

Brandon Lee Baldwin, improper equipment dismissed, defective brakes dismissed, speeding 23 miles over limit $46 fine plus court costs.

Terry Brown, operating on suspended/revoked license, bench warrant issued.

Shannon T. Cooper, no/expired registration plates, dismissed without prejudice.

Theodore Lynn Downton, reckless driving, $100 fine plus court costs.

Brittany Fultz, license to be in possession, $50 fine plus court costs.

Gustavo Gonzales, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 1.

Jeffrey T. Hull, careless driving, operating on expired license, failure to wear seat belts, not guilty plea, bench trial on Aug. 17.

Billy McGinnis, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear notify DOT.

Arely Reese, local city ordinance, $100 fine plus court costs.

Jeffrey Snyder, second-degree disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, third-degree criminal mischief.

Zachary H. Watson, speeding 26 miles over limit $100 fine, operating on suspended/revoked license 30 days with conditional release plus court costs.

Destiny Whitaker, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, bench warrant issued.

Melissa A. Bennett, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference on Aug. 10.

David Harry Blackburn, no/expired registration plates, bench warrant issued.

Sydney B. Bramel, operating under influence of alcohol, third-degree possession of controlled substances, pretrial conference on Aug. 10.

Daniella D. Fulton, operating on suspended/revoked license, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on July 18.

Brian D. Helpinstine, fourth-degree assault minor injury, pretrial conference on Aug. 22.

D’Quan Henry McCoy, endangering the welfare of a minor, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, pretrial conference on Aug. 17.

Garland Shortridge, speeding 17 miles over limit, failure to maintain insurance, operating on suspended/revoked license, bench warrant issued.

Tommy Steinker, driving on suspended license first offense, pretrial conference on Sept. 12.

Cheyanna R. Wrightsman, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal trespassing, pretrial conference on Aug. 1.

Cheyanna R. Wrightsman, fourth-degree assault minor injury, pretrial conference on Aug. 1.

Cheyanna R. Wrightsman, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid, pretrial conference on Aug. 1.

Cheyanna R. Wrightsman, operating under the influence of alcohol/substances, pretrial conference on Aug. 1.

Johnathon Buckler, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault minor injury, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on July 18.

Shabrianna Clay, operating under influence of alcohol, first-degree wanton endangerment, bound to grand jury.

Cynthia Fleming, second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension, 90 days concurrent with felony time, court costs waived.

Rebecka Lynn Haggard, endangering the welfare of a minor, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 17.