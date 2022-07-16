July 11, Judge Elizabeth Chandler Presiding:

Melissa Barbour, failure to maintain insurance, operating on expired license, both charges dismissed.

Nathan Bellew, fourth-degree assault minor injury, third-degree criminal trespassing, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 17.

Nathan Bellew, fourth-degree assault, third-degree criminal trespassing, ordered to stay of Lawrence properties.

James Blevins, first-degree criminal mischief, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on July 18.

Keyarius Bluford, instructional permit violations, failure to appear notify DOT.

Mohammad Ali Hamo, speeding 20 miles over limit, arraignment on Aug. 10.

Richard Hernandez, license to be in possession $50 fine plus court costs, failure to maintain insurance, dropped without prejudice.

Jennifer Lynn Highfield, operating on suspended/revoked license, bench warrant issued.

Jennifer Lynn Highfield, failure to wear seat belts, operating on suspended/revoked license, bench warrant issued.

Chase Hiles, local city ordinance, $100 fine plus court costs.

Sierra R. Hunt, theft by failure to make required disposition of property, bench warrant issued.

Steven Randall Kline III, speeding 26 miles over limit, careless driving, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on July 25.

Danielle McCane, fourth-degree assault minor injury, bench warrant issued.

Mason Lloyd Pollock, failure to maintain insurance, improper start from parked position, failure to appear notify DOT.

Shawn L. Singleton, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, all charges dismissed.

Tyaisha R. Smack, no brake lights, inadequate silencer, no operator license, license to be in possession, bench warrant issued.

Jeremy Tackett, no operator license, failure to maintain insurance, failure to wear seat belts, failure to produce insurance card, bench warrant issued.

Joel J. Todd, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine, operating on suspended/revoked license $100 fine plus court costs.

Teresa Tolle, first-degree criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on July 20.

Shalonda J. Watkins, speeding 26 miles over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.

Christopher Young, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid, operating under influence of substances first offense, license to be in possession dismissed, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 10.

Nakala Bloomfield, leaving scene of accident/ failure to render aid/ serious injury or death amended down by grand jury, leaving scene of accident/ failure to render aid, failure to maintain insurance, operating without a license remanded, bench warrant issued.

Rachel Boyd, receiving stolen property, pretrial conference on Sept. 7.

Sally R. Cooper, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 1.

Felicia D. Day, operating under influence of alcohol first offense, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Aug. 15.

Erik J. Wilbekin, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference on Aug. 10.

Russell Maney, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on Aug. 22.

Tonya Glispie, theft by unlawful taking, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on July 18.

Tonya Lee Glispie, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, theft of identity of another without consent, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on July 18.

Paul Huffman, first-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree criminal mischief, pretrial conference on Aug. 10.

Paul Huffman, third-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on Aug. 10.

Preston Duane Logan, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol second offense two counts, pretrial conference on Aug. 10.

Byrd Severance, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference on Aug. 1.

Rebecca Tuel, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference on July 13.