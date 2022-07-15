July 6, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Donna Clark, 50, third-degree criminal mischief, pretrial conference on Aug. 15.

Donna Lynn Clark, 50, third-degree criminal trespassing, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 15.

Justin S. Davis, 33, bomb threats, third-degree terroristic threatening, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Justin S. Davis, 33, third-degree terroristic threatening, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Freddie Eldridge, 59, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to wear seat belts, all dismissed with proof.

John Huron, 46, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense dismissed, second-degree disorderly conduct 60 days conditionally discharged, court costs waived.

Jeffrey W. Pilosky, 45, failure to wear seat belts, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Nakala Bloomfield, 36, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid, leaving scene of accident/failure to assist/serious injury or death, improper registration plate, failure to maintain insurance, operating on expired license, pretrial conference on July 11, jury trial on July 27.

Brandon Wayne Cooley, 22, speeding 24 miles over limit, $48 fine plus court costs.

Frankie A. Elliott, 48, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, pretrial conference on Sept. 7.

Daniella D. Fulton, 33, operating on suspended/revoked license, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on July 13.

Daniella D. Fulton, 33, no/expired registration plates, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on July 13.

Daniella Denyse Fulton, 33, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on July 13.

Kari A. Hugh, 35, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Eugene Thomas McFarland, 52, public intoxication on controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, pretrial conference on Aug. 22.

Jennifer L. Perry, 48, speeding 10 miles over limit, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, pretrial conference on Aug. 1.

Garland Shortridge, 50, speeding 17 miles over limit, failure to maintain insurance, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on July 13.

Stephen Wagler, 56, local city ordinance, pretrial conference on Oct. 5.

Cheyanna R. Wrightsman, 29, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal trespassing, pretrial conference on July 13.

Cheyanna R. Wrightsman, 29, fourth-degree assault minor injury, pretrial conference on July 13.

Cheyanna R. Wrightsman, 29, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid, pretrial conference on July 13.

Cheyanna Rene Wrightsman, 29, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/substances, pretrial conference on July 13.

Cynthia Fleming, 57, second-degree hindering prosecution/apprehension, jury trial on July 27.

Antonio George, 44, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol first offense, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, pretrial conference on Oct. 5, jury trial on Oct. 26.

Wesley J. Hanson, 40, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, pretrial conference on July 20.

Wesley Jay Hanson, 40, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, resisting arrest, menacing, pretrial conference on July 20.

Robert J. Harris Jr., 51, fourth-degree assault minor injury, jury trial on July 27.

Shane Edward Malone, 37, flagrant non support, bound to grand jury.

David Staggs, 43, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on July 20.

David M. Staggs, 43, third-degree terroristic threatening, pretrial conference on July 20.