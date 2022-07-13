Seddon United Methodist Church is inviting the community to a songfest on Saturday, July 16, 6-8 p.m. This will include a variety of spiritual music, performed by individuals throughout our community.

Performers for the evening include Hannah Worsham, Katie Robinson and Kendall Durham Campbell, Ronnie and Judy Tolle with Jessica Galloway, Mitch Thomas, Christie Berry, Joyce Grandison, and David Rose.

Throughout the evening there will be moments where the audience can participate in musical selections.

A prayer tent will also be available, where those attending can share names of those needing prayer. Each person will be given a prayer quilt square to share, as a reminder of the prayers that will be offered for those listed.

Refreshments will be provided throughout the evening.

The event will be held on the Broadway Street lot behind the church, which is located at 1317 Forest. We welcome everyone to this evening with us.

In case of inclement weather the event will be cancelled.