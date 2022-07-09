Edwin M. Rust II and Haley N. Rust to Thomas McQueen, 8069 Stonelick Road, $115,000.
Michael R. Mineer and Connie Mineer to Zachary Gilliam and Brittany Gilliam, 46.078 Acres on AA Highway, $330,000.
Belinda Honican Estate, Meredith Ishmael and Stephen Honican to Jonathan Hughes and Amy Hughes, 6039 Lonetree Way, $230,000.
Donnie L. Stitt and Mary Catherine Stitt to Matthew Moore and McKenna Walker, 536 and 538 West Second Street, $32,000.
Richard Kieda and Rita Kieda to Richard Kieda, 593 Circle Drive, no monetary consideration.
Charles Anthony Welsh to Joseph R. Welsh II 12.877 Acres on AA Highway, no monetary consideration.
Donnie Stitt and Cathy Stitt to Jared Kennedy, 454 West Third Street, $20,000.
Kenton Station LLC to 3B Farms LLC, 195 Acres Germantown Road, $500,000.
Sandra Grooms and Sandra Cooper to Nichole Lucas and Michaela Taylor Cracraft, 527 Circle Drive, $195,000.
Julie Browder to Michael Stanfield Fegley, 8037 Stonelick Road, $175,000.
Nathan J. Coblentz and Anna Mae Coblentz to Leroy Stutzman and Rachel Stutzman, 2.413 Acres on Murphysville Road, $390,000.
Isaac Sweet, Hannah Sweet and Hannah Staggs to Anna M. Ratliff, 5036 Raymond Road May’s Lick, $81,000.
Cody McDowell and Kayla McDowell to Laura Leslie McCullough and Joe McCullough, 747 Edge Cliff Drive, $310,000.