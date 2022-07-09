Summary of Maysville Lions Club monthly meeting Members of the Maysville Lions Club met Thursday, July 7 with incoming President Robbie Detro presiding.

High-tunnel at Mason County Detention Center is producing The high-tunnel installed at the Mason County Detention Center in May of 2021 is a rousing success; yielding an abundance of various types of produce.

Mason County Property Transfers Edwin M. Rust II and Haley N. Rust to Thomas McQueen, 8069 Stonelick Road, $115,000.

Lewis County Circuit Court July 6, Judge Brian C. McCloud Presiding:

Kick the Federal Reserve to the curb “The Federal Reserve should be abolished because it is immoral, unconstitutional, impractical, promotes bad economics and undermines liberty.” –Ron Paul

What’s the Best Time to Water Plants? Proper watering is an important part of gardening. Lasting damage can occur when leaves and stems wilt. Regular watering helps keep plants and trees growing. Flower and fruit the following spring will be much better with regular watering, and so will fall color. Vegetable gardeners know that even short periods of dryness will permanently stunt some plants, limit fruit size, and cause plants to bolt or go dormant too soon. Landscape plants are no different; they’ll thrive much better with well-timed watering.

HOW YOU SEE IT ‘The Heart is a Lonely Hunter’ is on the television and it would be good for a lot of people to watch it when they have the time.

Reds camp still has open spots Spots still remain for the Cincinnati Reds baseball/softball camp coming to Maysville July 18-22 at Wald Park.