July 6, Judge Brian C. McCloud Presiding:

Brian Jenkins, 38, first-degree fleeing/evading police, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, third-degree assault on an officer two counts, resisting arrest, first-degree persistent felony offender, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Tyler M. Jordan, 26, first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, serve 25 years.

George D. Rowe, 58, probation violation, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

David J. Young, 41, murder, first-degree assault two counts, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs first offense, pretrial conference on Sept. 21, trial on Sept. 26.