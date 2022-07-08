‘The Heart is a Lonely Hunter’ is on the television and it would be good for a lot of people to watch it when they have the time.

It’s easy to say what you would or should do in a certain situation but nobody really knows what they would do until a situation happens to them. I feel so sorry for all these people that different things have happened to, I don’t know what I would do.

It’s a shame how a few bad apples can spoil things. They had to cancel fireworks in a city in Ohio because some police officer shot a young man several times maybe dozens of times. Now don’t think I have anything against the police in general, I have friends and family that are police officers and I appreciate the work they do. That’s why it’s a shame when a few bad apples makes them all look bad.