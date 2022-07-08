July 6, Judge Charles W. Kuster Jr. Presiding:

Jacob Adkins, 27, resident hunting/trapping without license/permit two counts, illegal take of deer/wild turkey two counts, pretrial conference on July 27.

Johnny L. McLaughlin, 34, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on July 27.

Johnny L. McLaughlin, 34, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., not guilty plea, pretrial conference on July 27.

Johnny L. McLaughlin, 34, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., not guilty plea, pretrial conference on July 27.

Paul H. Desmarias, 53, regulations necessary to implement KRS 150 purpose, illegal take of wild turkey/deer, pretrial conference on July 27.

Joseph Patrick Flickinger, 52, illegal take/pursuit of deer/wild turkey, pretrial conference on July 27.

Michelle Knight, 47, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.