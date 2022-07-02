The Tollesboro Lions Club is planning an event to honor one of their own, Sunday, July 17 at the Tollesboro Lions Club Fairgrounds.

The honoree, Clinton Applegate, is a member of the Tollesboro Lions Club (he has maintained membership for 32 years) who has served as President five consecutive terms (2012 thru 2017), has served as the Fair Chairman or Co-Chairman many years, and is currently serving as First Vice President and Membership Chairperson, and is serving his second consecutive term as Zone Chairman.

Clinton has been involved in the Tug Tractor Pull since joining the Club, and is active in the Livestock Show and is a member of the Lewis County Youth Supporters; who support Lewis County residents who show livestock at the annual livestock auction at the Germantown Fair.

The Tollesboro Lions Club has selected Clinton to be the 2022 Tollesboro Lions Club Fair Parade Grand Marshall.

Clinton was recently diagnosed with ALS (better known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease). Come out and join us in celebrating Clinton’s contributions to the community and to the Lions Club by attending this event, Sunday July 17, roughly at 4 o’clock following the annual Lions Club Parade, with a meal, ice cream, and a live auction.