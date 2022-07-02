The Tollesboro Lions Club would like to announce that Clinton Applegate has been named as the 2022 Tollesboro Lions Club fair parade Grand Marshall.

Clinton is a Tollesboro native and resident who graduated from Tollesboro High School. He joined the Tollesboro Lions Club in 1990 and has served five consecutive terms as Tollesboro Lions Club President, has been chair or co-chair of the Tollesboro Lions Club fair for several terms, is serving his second consecutive term as Zone Chairman, and has been involved in the livestock shows and tug tractor pulls since joining the organization.

Clinton was recently diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease). Following the parade, a community rally in Clinton’s honor will be conducted at the Tollesboro Lions Club which will include a meal, ice cream, and a live auction. Come on out and celebrate Clinton with us.