July 1, Judge Jay Delaney Presiding:

Jeffrey Allen Barker, 53, receiving stolen property under $10,000, complicity receiving stolen property under $10,000, tampering with physical evidence, complicity tampering with physical evidence, pretrial conference on Aug. 8.

Jazz M. Daniels, 36, probation violation, pretrial hearing on Aug. 8.

David Allen Johnson, 46, receiving stolen property under $10,000, failure to wear seat belts, failure to produce insurance card, second-degree persistent felony offender, pretrial conference on Aug. 8.

Jeremy David Johnson, 40,theft of identity of another without consent, first-degree persistent felony offender, pretrial conference on Aug. 8.

Kenneth Dale Potter, 44, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender, pretrial conference on Aug. 8.

Jeffrey Allen Wells, 34, theft by failure to make required disposition of property more than $10,000, pretrial conference on Sept. 12.