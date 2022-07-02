June 28, Judge Paul E. Craft Presiding:

Anthony D. Overbeck, 38, speeding 26 miles over limit, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, operating under influence of alcohol first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 9.

Christopher James Cooper, 37, public intoxication on controlled substances, serve 90 days with conditional release.

Bradley R. Heater, 40, public intoxication on controlled substances, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on Nov. 15.

John R. Ralston, 33, operating motor vehicle under influence of substances, serve 30 days with conditional release.

Richard A. Corns, 44, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Christopher D. Durham, 32, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Danny Wayne Edington, 20, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Rodger W. Highfield, 34, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Dayton L. Holland, 55, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Jill Journey, 51, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Michael Roe, 28, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Chrissie Nicole Royster, 33, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Donnie D. Spence, 44, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Thomas Stanton,49, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Jeremy Thurman, 38, third-degree terroristic threatening, menacing, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 9.

Christopher E. Timberlake, 49, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Ethan James Eldridge, 19, first-degree wanton endangerment, speeding 26 miles over limit, first-degree fleeing/evading police, reckless driving, disregarding stop sign, resisting arrest, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on July 12.