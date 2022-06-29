David Samford will join East Kentucky Power Cooperative as General Counsel for the not-for-profit utility.

Samford has a wealth of experience in utility industry-related law, spending the last 10 years as a member at Goss Samford, PLLC, a practice that specializes in government relations and administrative law before state government agencies. Prior to that, he worked as counsel for Frost Brown Todd, LLC and spent four years in leadership roles at the Kentucky Public Service Commission. “It’s an honor to be joining East Kentucky Power Cooperative as General Counsel. East Kentucky Power is a vital part of our progress as a state, and has an outstanding reputation in the regulated community,” Samford said. “I look forward to continuing the great work of the cooperative.”

Samford earned his juris doctorate in 2000, and earned his bachelor’s degree Magna Cum Laude in 1996, both from the University of Kentucky. A lifelong learner, in 2021 Samford earned his master of fine arts in screenwriting degree from Asbury University.

“David has shown himself to be a very capable attorney over the course of a very impressive career in our industry,” said EKPC Board Chair Alan Ahrman. “His experience will be invaluable as we move forward.”

Samford has a lengthy history of energy sector hands-on experience, negotiating rate cases, financing, and power purchase agreements for utilities. He is routinely called upon as an expert in the energy sector, testifying in front of committees during legislative sessions. He has authored legislation on a number of energy sector topics, and has published several pieces about the industry.

“We are excited to add the caliber of attorney that David is to our already outstanding team, and look forward to having his expertise in our organization,” said President and CEO, Tony Campbell. “His law experience and industry knowledge will be a great asset to East Kentucky Power.”