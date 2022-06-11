St. Xavier wins ninth baseball title St. Xavier won its fourth state title since 2014 with a 11-1 victory over Russell County on Saturday night at University of Kentucky’s Proud Park.

Trading places: transfers found a home at Kentucky John Trasher crashed full speed into the centerfield wall, causing enough concern with the Kentucky coaching and medical staffs that he exited the game as a precaution, thus ultimately ending his college baseball career. Why?

Robertson County District Court June 8, Judge Charles W. Kuster Jr. presiding:

Appreciating the sun and the rain Flashes of light penetrated the slits in the blinds, illuminating the room for seconds at a time. Cracks of thunder rumbled shortly after.

Correction Maysville’s Juneteenth Celebration is set to begin at 1 p.m., at the Maysville Rotary Park. Registration for the three-on-three basketball event is 11 a.m.

COVID numbers continue upward trend Whether it is the warmer weather enticing people to gather in large groups or the latest strain of the virus, COVID-19 numbers remain on the rise locally, health officials said.

City expected to act on JPC solar ordinance in July Maysville City Commission plans to have a final discussion on the solar ordinance sent to it by the Joint Planning Commission later this month and act on the issue in July, City Manager Matt Wallingford said Thursday during the commission’s meeting.

Installing a Butterfly Garden Honeybees, which are native to Europe and introduced to the United States, are important pollinators for home gardens. Numerous pollinator species including native bees, butterflies and moths, beetles, birds and bats benefit our gardens. Sadly, many of the pollinators have suffered from habitat loss, chemical misuse, diseases and parasites.