June 8, Judge Charles W. Kuster Jr. presiding:
Emery D. Hunt, 60, operating on suspended license, operating under influence of alcohol first offense, pretrial conference on June 22.
William Lee, 59, operating on suspended/revoked license, unauthorized use of motor vehicle first offense, pretrial conference on July 13.
Chasity Smith, 34, public intoxication on controlled substances, controlled substance prescription not in original container two counts, second-degree possession of controlled substances, third-degree possession of controlled substances, pretrial conference on June 29.