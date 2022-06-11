Howard Hanna Real Estate Services (Howard Hanna) will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, June 16, at 3 p.m.

The community is invited to attend the festivities and tour the newly renovated office space at 229 Market Street. The public can also get a sneak peek at Maysville’s newest AirBnB, the Flats on Market, which are located on the second floor.

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services is the number one family-owned and operated broker in the U.S.A. The full-service real estate company has nearly 400 real estate, mortgage, insurance, title, and escrow service offices across 13 states. This is their first location in Kentucky, following a merger with HER, REALTORS, who have offices in nearby Augusta.

The Howard Hanna agents based in this office serve a broad region that include Mason, Bracken, Lewis, Fleming, Pendleton and surrounding counties.

“We are so excited to open the doors of this beautifully renovated building,” said Liz Earick Dykes, owner of the downtown property. “This location is ideal for connecting with the community.”

In addition to being the home to Howard Hanna Real Estate Services and the Flats on Market, a conference room and shared office space are also available for rent.

The grand opening of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services will take place at 229 Market Street on Thursday, June 16, from 3 p.m.- 6 p.m and coincides with the late night shopping event held downtown every third Thursday. For more information, call 606-756-2500.