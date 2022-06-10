Juneteenth is a day to celebrate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

There will be an event to commemorate Juneteenth on June 18 in downtown Maysville with multiple sponsors.

The Maysville Police Departments Community Liaison Officer Chris Neal, said he wants to encourage all residents to attend.

“We want everybody to come out and have a good family time while getting to know other people in our community,” said Neal.

According to Neal, this event was first started in Maysville a few years ago by a man named Marcus Morton; and this will be the first time since COVID that the celebration will be able to take place.

The event starts at 1 p.m., and will have many activities for the whole family to enjoy, according to Neal.

There will be a three-on-three basketball tournament, bounce houses, a slip and slide, games like corn hole with prizes plus live music by DJ Already as well as many vendors present.

“The food will be free and then there’s a guest speaker at 4 p.m. everybody should hear,” said Neal. The speaker will be Lesley Mayberry.

Mayor Debra Cotterill also endorsed the day and event with a message on Facebook.

“Juneteenth Freedom Day; the candid acknowledgment of this history is necessary if we, as a nation, state, or city, are successful in our effort to build a truly equitable community that exemplifies and promotes American values of freedom, diversity, liberty, and justice. June 19 is recognized as Juneteenth Freedom Day in celebration of the culturally important role of emancipation and the work toward that liberation in our past, present and future.”

Juneteenth has been celebrated in many states since 1865 and has only in recent years been made a Federal holiday.

Maysville Community and Technical College Diversity Department, Mason County Public Library, Maysville Rotary Club and Ron’s IGA are just a few organizations and businesses sponsoring the event.

Everybody is encouraged to bring their families and friends on Saturday, June 18 to Rotary Park to celebrate the day and remember why it’s important to never forget.