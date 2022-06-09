Daniel Hughes with his two sons and the helmet

The Ohio River flows through and borders six states from West Virginia to Pennsylvania and many objects are tossed or lost in it every day, many of those to never to be seen again.

On May 21, local resident Daniel Hughes found one of these objects, a firefighter’s helmet that was lost in Pennsylvania.

Hughes said the bright yellow helmet caught his eye as it was tangled in some debris on the bank of the river in Maysville.

“I was kayaking up near Cabin Creek, I wasn’t even going to go as far as I did but I ended up by the (Maysville) River Park boat docks when I saw it,” said Hughes.

Hughes said he was kayaking alone that morning and saw the bright yellow of the helmet and at first didn’t know what it was.

“I thought at the time that maybe it was a hard hat or a ball, something like that, but I got it into the boat and it was a firefighter’s helmet with the owner’s ID still attached to it,” he said.

According to Hughes, he took the helmet home to his wife, Katie Hughes, and together they started searching for the owner of the helmet with the information available on the helmet and ID card.

“We went online and started trying to search for the fire department and firefighter and we found them; I talked to the chief though not the guy who lost the helmet,” said Hughes.

The name on the ID card is Dave Vodarick who Hughes was told lost his helmet during a water rescue in 2019.

“The chief said they went back and looked for the helmet every three to four weeks but never found it, it took three years for it to end up here in Maysville” said Hughes.

According to Hughes, he will be mailing the helmet back to the Franklin County Fire Department this week.

“The chief told me they are actually going to put the helmet in their trophy case; they never expected to see it again,” said Hughes.

The helmet traveled 422 miles, through three states in three years and is now being returned and given a place of honor.