The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science in Kentucky has selected 101 Kentucky sophomores for the Class of 2024.

Among those students selected is Ethan Vietze of Mason County High School, the son of Deanna and Stephen Vietze of Maysville.

“The Gatton Academy’s incoming Class of 2024 is made up of remarkable young people from across the Commonwealth! They have been active in their communities and persevered through a wide variety of educational challenges while seeking to advance their knowledge and skills,” said the Director of The Gatton Academy, Dr. Lynette Breedlove. “They are an inspiring group who have been supported and encouraged by many people in their local schools, districts, and communities.”

Applicants were evaluated based on ACT/SAT scores, high school grades, awards and accomplishments, extracurricular activities, responses to essay and short answer questions, and recommendation forms. In addition to these criteria, candidates were invited to interview with WKU faculty members, community leaders from across the Commonwealth, and Gatton Academy alumni.

Students from 46 counties make up the Class of 2024. Among the students accepted include either the third or fourth students accepted in The Gatton Academy’s fifteen-year history from the following counties: Garrard, Jackson, Owen, and Washington. The second student to attend from McLean County is a member of the Class of 2024. Overall, The Gatton Academy has had students attend from 117 of Kentucky’s 120 counties.

The mission of The Gatton Academy is to provide a residential program on the campus of Western Kentucky University for bright, highly motivated Kentucky high school students who have demonstrated interests in pursuing advanced careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Students enhance their creativity, curiosity, reasoning ability, and self-discipline through the companionship of peers, university courses, faculty-led research, and study abroad, preparing them for leadership roles in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Moreover, The Gatton Academy assists in preparing Kentucky to compete in a knowledge-based economy by increasing the number of scientists and engineers with ties to the state.

“What a pleasure it is to welcome the 2024 class of The Gatton Academy,” stated Dr. Julia Roberts, Executive Director of The Gatton Academy and Mahurin Professor of Gifted Education. “These young people represent Kentucky geographically as well as in other characteristics, carrying out the goal of The Gatton Academy to enable Kentucky’s exceptional young scientists and mathematicians to learn in an environment that offers advanced educational opportunities and develop as future leaders for the Commonwealth.”

Students will complete their junior and senior years of high school living in Florence Schneider Hall. At the end of their two-year course of study, students will graduate from high school with a minimum of 60 college credit hours.

The Gatton Academy provides a rich living and learning environment designed specifically for academically talented adolescent students that features clubs, organizations, and community service. Additionally, students are able to participate in advanced research with WKU faculty members. Research conducted during students’ time at The Gatton Academy has been honored in the nationally competitive Regeneron Science Talent Search, Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair, and published in scientific journals. Study abroad opportunities are resuming, allowing students to participate in study abroad or global learning experiences in locations such as Costa Rica and England.

The Gatton Academy is Kentucky’s first state-supported, two-year residential program for high school students with interests in advanced science and math careers and is one of only 15 such programs in the nation. The Gatton Academy has been named to Jay Mathews of The Washington Post’s list of top-performing schools with elite students for 11 consecutive appearances and received the National Consortium for Secondary STEM School’s Innovation Partnership Award.