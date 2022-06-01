The Lewisburg Homemakers club met at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center on April 5, for its monthly meeting. Millie Pitakis presented the devotional titled “I Am Grateful For My Dear Friends.”

International Chair, Brenda Frodge, provided information on the Associated Country Women of the World organization. Millie Pitakis shared information on “Plate It Up Kentucky.”

Vicky Dwelly, president, reminded members of upcoming events including International Night, Indoor Yard Sale, and the state meeting.

The door prize was won by Mary Dawn Newell. Following the meeting, members enjoyed a tour of the Browning high school and miniatures exhibits.

The May meeting was held at the Extension Office with nine members attending. Vicky Dwelly, Brenda Frodge, Maxine Gallagher, Alice Garlitz, Cathy Manning, Millie Pitakis, Garnet Trimble, Mary Dawn Newell, and Linda Cook answered the roll call by answering with their favorite Spring flower. Daffodils, lilies, zinnias and tulips were a few of the responses.

Millie Pitakis presented an inspirational reading from The Daily Word.

The program “Basic Guide to Smartphone Savings” was presented by Brenda Frodge. Members received a handout with information and tips for maximizing time and money at the grocery store.

Guest, Cathy Gulley, talked to the club about the way to raise money for the club with Pampered Chef.

The closing thought, given by Vicky Dwelly, was about our mothers.

The Lewisburg Homemakers Club meets on the first Tuesday of the month, September through May at 1 p.m.