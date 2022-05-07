Limestone Society Children of the American Revolution) was well represented at the annual National Convention for the National Society Children of the American Revolution in Arlington, Virginia on April 22-24.

Local delegates Taylor Watts and Leah Emberton served as state flag bearers during the convention. They were accompanied by senior leaders Dena Green and Teresa Huber. The members participated in business sessions, election of national officers, memorial service, formal banquet and dance, as well as the National Board Installation at Mount Vernon on the final day of the convention.

National President Jacob Shadinger, Illinois, conducted a successful national project with the OSCAR MIKE Foundation whose mission is to support disabled veterans. This non-profit organization hosts adaptive sporting clinics for veterans with physical disabilities. The purpose is to show these veterans that their disabilities do not limit them and that they can stay on the move. The project raised over $41,000 for the OSCAR MIKE Foundation.

Limestone Society was excited to receive first place for its Patriotic Education Project that focused on learning about the history of military uniforms and creating a lesson plan to teach young students about uniforms. They also achieved the Gold Level of the National Merit Award with only 22 societies across the nation achieving this highest level.

On the final day of the convention, Taylor Watts of Maysville and a student at St. Patrick High School was installed as the 2022-2023 State President for the Kentucky Society. Dena Green, Dover, was installed as the Senior State President for Kentucky. The installation of national officers and state presidents is unique because the ceremony is held on the grounds of George Washington’s home at Mount Vernon, just below his tomb near the Potomac River.

Membership in C.A.R. is open to youth from birth to 21 years old who can document that they are descended from an American Revolution patriot. Volunteers are available to help with family research. For more information, call Dena Green at 882-2011. Limestone Society is sponsored by Limestone Chapter DAR and George Mason Chapter SAR.