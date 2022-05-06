Should I be offended by the fact I never got kicked off Old Twitter?

Its wokesters-in-charge must have missed some of the mean things I tweeted about Dr. Fauci, Joe Biden and MSNBC’s insufferable and barely watched Joy Reid.

Old Twitter never gave me a blue check mark to prove I’m really me, either.

But maybe Elon Musk will give me one when he officially takes over and retools Twitter into the free, open and politically diverse Internet forum for debate, commentary and verbal egg-throwing that it should be.

Free speech is the last thing the liberal-left mob wants, of course, which is why they are in full meltdown mode this week over Musk’s purchase of Big Tech’s most influential bullhorn of information and opinion.

“O my God, someone who truly believes in free speech has bought Twitter!

“What if he lets just anyone tweet whatever disinformation they want about the ineffectiveness of COVID vaccines or Hunter Biden’s laptop!”

The left didn’t have a problem with Old Twitter being owned by a billionaire plutocrat as long as it was one of their billionaire plutocrats.

Democrats and the liberal media weren’t worried about Old Twitter’s harmful influence on political discourse as long as its in-house thought police threw the right people like President Trump and Tucker Carlson off the platform.

And I guess everything was equally peachy as long as Old Twitter’s computer engineers rigged the algorithms to make sure the “wrong” political ideas, government criticisms or even jokes were shadow banned or deep-sixed entirely.

But now when a zillionaire who believes in absolute free speech for all buys Twitter and breaks up the left’s monopoly on Big Tech, the future of democracy in America is at risk?

Really?

From Left Coast to Left Coast, Democrats like Sen. Elizabeth Warren and the liberal media mob are whining that under Musk an un-moderated and non-partisan New Twitter will be able to affect election results and spread disinformation.

But come on, man.

Is there anyone who hasn’t noticed that for the last decade the left has been using Twitter, Facebook, Google and the social media to influence elections, censor their political enemies and push their poisonous political and cultural ideas on the rest of us?

With their hysterical reactions to Musk’s purchase of Twitter, the left has shown the whole country what rotten hypocrites they really are.

They don’t believe in free speech – not for you, anyway. They never did. They believed only in free speech for themselves.

Old Twitter being purchased by a non-leftist who actually believes in free speech for everyone is not a threat to democracy, it’s a threat to the authoritarian left.

The left is all about being in control – government control of everything from education to health care and information – and limiting individual choice wherever possible.

In reaction to Musk’s promise to turn Old Twitter into a non-partisan, transparent, open market of information and free expression, the control freaks running the Biden administration have just decided to set themselves up as arbiters of disinformation.

This week they announced the formation of a “Disinformation Governance Board, ” which sounds like something George Orwell wished he had thought of for his great book “1984.”

The board’s Orwellian and dangerously open-ended job is “to coordinate countering misinformation related to homeland security and will reportedly focus ‘specifically’ on irregular migration and Russia.”

While we wait to see if publicizing the information contained in Hunter Biden’s laptop meets the board’s definition of disinformation, it’s not hard to predict that Musk and New Twitter are going to be harassed or punished by at least a few federal regulatory agencies.

The control freaks of the left will try to do anything they can to hurt Musk for being a free speech absolutist because they only agree with their own speech.

So beware, Elon.