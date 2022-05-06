Time for change

I’m letting all voters in Maysville know that May 17, is primary. So let’s get out and vote for change. That’s what we need in Maysville is a change. Let’s get rid of the good old boys downtown and vote for a change.

Doggone problem

We have a dog problem in Valley View subdivision. People take their dogs out for a walk and let them crap in every yard.

Something smells

I just want to agree with the person who commented regarding the state representative giving himself a pay raise. I think it absolutely stinks and I don’t think Mr. Lawrence needs to vote for himself to have a pay raise. He’s only been in office a very short period of time and you know what? You have to earn your money, not just sit back on your butt and expect everybody to give it to you.