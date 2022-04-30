Dear editor,

As solar ordinances continue to be discussed in Mason County, one related issue that is on the minds of many are the lithium ion Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). There are many public safety concerns to consider with these systems, especially related to fire safety and response, and unfortunately the Planning and Zoning Commission has dismissed this aspect as unimportant and unlikely. While the instances of large-scale BESS catching fire are rare, they are more common than you might expect and more difficult to manage than you might think.

In 2021, a warehouse storing approximately 184,000 pounds of lithium ion batteries caught fire in Morris, Illinois. The fire burned for two weeks before it was brought under control and eventually extinguished. The fire set off a series of explosions that destroyed the warehouse and sent thick plumes of highly poisonous and very deadly fumes into the surrounding community. The cause of the fire was an irreversible reaction known as “thermal runaway” in which spontaneous internal or external short circuit, overcharging, external heating/fire or mechanical abuse (such as a puncture) causes a chain reaction that essentially cannot be stopped until the entire battery has combusted. When lithium ion batteries experience thermal runaway, they will release flammable, toxic gasses. The hot flammable gasses can result in a massive explosion and are difficult to extinguish. Although firefighting personnel routinely respond to explosive scenarios, their standard operating procedure for explosive scenarios does not apply to BESS. This fire proved tough to put out for local firefighters to the point that they resorted to pouring concrete on the fire to smother the blaze. Some local governments are asking for an ordinance that will monitor lithium ion batteries for toxic materials in the air and water such as in Morris.

The first and foremost responsibility of our local government is to provide for the safety of the public, and we must learn from other communities who have BESS or lithium storage facilities in order to not make the same mistakes. In the event that BESS are considered for placement in Mason County, our local officials must implement awareness and oversight measures within the solar ordinance to prevent any catastrophes from happening. Currently, our local volunteer firefighters do not have the knowledge, experience, equipment, or water resources to address the fire and explosive hazards of BESS. Suggestions to mitigate BESS-related hazards include:

— Lithium ion BESS should incorporate gas monitoring that can be accessed remotely.

— Lithium ion BESS should incorporate robust communications systems to ensure remote access data from the Batteries Management System, sensors throughout the BESS, and fire alarm control panels remain uninterrupted.

— Lithium ion BESS should incorporate adequate explosion prevention protection as required by NFPA 855 or International Fire Code Chapter 12, in coordination with an Emergency Operations Plan.

— Develop an Emergency Evacuation Plan and Procedures.

Please consider these preventative measures before it’s too late and contact your local officials to express your opinions so that they can protect the community with a sensible solar ordinance. We’d rather be safe than sorry.

James Pfeffer

May’s Lick