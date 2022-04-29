On April 21, Maysville Lions Club members met with President Angela Jett, asking Pat Steimle to lead the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and Robbie Detro led the devotional before the meal, prepared by Bill Boggs.\

Roger Owens introduced John Hehman, Mobile Food Coordinator for Catholic Charities, Diocese of Covington, in Kentucky. Guests included Maurita Owens.

Following dinner, Mr. Hehman explained the Mobile Food Pantry, now in several counties, including Bracken County, St. James Parish in Brooksville, Gallatin County, Pendleton County – Falmouth, Grant County – Williamstown. And in discussions with Mason County. Criteria is families income must be less than $50,000. Details of guidelines will be forthcoming. Mr. Hehman felt our Lions Club would fit well into the partnership with their needs. Staffed by volunteers.

Lion Secretary Pat Steimle presented minutes of the March 17 meeting. March 31, members met to discuss the upcoming Lions Club Radio Auction.

Lion Treasurer Michael Walton not in attendance.

Bill Boggs advised he was contacted by the Washington Lions Club regarding tables they do not need and Bill will let them know our Club would like 15 tables.

Nominations and elections of officers will take place at the May 5 meeting and Lion secretary will forward to International and Lions District “Y” District Gov.

Discussions were held in various areas and discussions will be held when all members are in attendance.

Our recent Maysville Lions Club Auction was a success and thank you to the community for your donations of items to be auctioned, and members of the community bidding on these items and also Bucks of Luck. All funding stays within the community of Maysville-Mason County.