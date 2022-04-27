Dear editor,

It was good of you to apologize on April 22. Your apology on page seven pales in comparison to the front page propaganda of two days before. I must ask though – what is your future “call to action”?. If The Ledger Independent is to become an unbiased source of information, our community needs more than a “mea culpas.” Can the newspaper redeems itself and how?

Until recently The Ledger Independent has not paid much attention to the solar issue in our area. The well-attended public meetings of the Joint Planning Commission in November 2021 were seemingly ignored. This was an enormous lost opportunity for the newspaper to educate the public on our First and Fifth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

In August 2021 when Acciona (solar energy company) had a ribbon-cutting in downtown Maysville, a Ledger Independent editor met with a group of anti-solar protestors, but declined an invitation to come inside the offices. The Ledger Independent did, however, publish pictures and captions of the protestors!

Get out in our community and see what challenges farmers in our area are now facing. Farming is central in their lives, but on the other hand, they are not obligated to provide Mason County with scenic byways or bucolic views from front porches. Well-regulated solar will provide income for these farmers, increase tax revenue for the county, help with soil erosion and significantly decrease ag chemical use.

I acknowledge that The Ledger Independent has printed many pro-solar “letters to the editor.” But, in turn, you also have gratefully accepted our dollars for three full-page ads in Saturday editions. I would like to thank Angie Rushmeyer in your sales department. She was very helpful, always available, and professionally unbiased in all her dealings with us.

Sincerely,

Mary Frances Marshall

May’s Lick