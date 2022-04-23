Thomas H. Greenlee, Ann G. Rugg and Russell A. Roden Trust Dated October 14, 2020 to Kelly L. Phillips, 181 Boxwood Court, $200,000.
Stephen L. Thomas and Erin Roche to Lojac Properties LLC, 715 US Highway 68, $185,000.
Watson Development LLC to James Alexander Barksdale and Tina Rigdon Barksdale, 2169 Buckingham Square, $129,900.
Aaron Chancellor Miller and Allison N. Miller to Makayla S. Taylor and Zakarius Richmond, 832 Jersey Ridge Road, $117,000.
Kathryn P. Egan, Richard T. Poe and Poe Family Irrevocable Trust Dated June 22, 2018 to Kevin T. Burton, 5127 and 5129 Main Street May’s Lick, $240,000.
Shannon Frodge Irish, Shannon C. Frodge and William Irish to Nancy Shannon and Jerry K. Shannon, 4019 Bauer Lane, $120,000.
Constance Toller and Ben M. Lowe and Connie S. Lowe Revocable Living Trust to Russell William Jones, 711 US Highway 62, $75,000.