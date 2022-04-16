April 12, Judge Paul E. Craft presiding:

Justin Shane Barker, 40, no operator license, failure to wear seat belts, operating under influence of controlled substances first offense, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Jeremy D, Bucher, 46, public intoxication on controlled substances, second-degree possession of controlled substances, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Donaven R. Butler, 34, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, $50 fine.

Erica Clark, 37, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on May 3.

Joseph Norman Corns, 48, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/substances first offense, serve 30 days with conditional release.

Haley L. Day, 26, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substances first offense, failure to wear seat belts, rear license not illuminated, license to be in possession, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Kimberly Jo Hall, 40, theft by deception under $10,000, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Zachary D. Lewis, 28, speeding 23 miles over limit, pretrial conference on May 3.

Caiden Lumpkins, 18, harassing communications, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on April 26.

Immanuel R. Manning, 20, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, pretrial conference on May 10.

Immanuel R. Manning, 20, failure to maintain insurance, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, license to be in possession, operating on expired license, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on May 10.

Desirae Manson, 42, public intoxication on controlled substances, pretrial conference on May 10.

Joshua Kyle Messer, 34, speeding 19 miles over limit, reckless driving, operating under influence of alcohol first offense, second-degree fleeing/evading police, failure to wear seat belts, all terrain vehicles violations, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on May 17.

Timothy Rust, 62, failure to wear seat belts dismissed with proof, failure to notify DOT of address change, failure to appear show cause.

Jeffery D. Thacker, 40, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to wear seat belts, one headlight, vehicle a nuisance, failure to appear show cause.

Tina M. Waughtel, 35, public intoxication on controlled substances, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Terry Brown, 44, receiving stolen property, convicted felon in possession of fire arms, bound to grand jury.

Katlynn S. Hogston, 29, operating under influence of substances first offense, possession of marijuana, controlled substance not in original container, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Joshua Lancaster, 42, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, third-degree criminal mischief, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Carrie M. Lippert, 40, operating on suspended/revoked license $150 fine, operating under influence of alcohol/substances serve 30 days with conditional release.

Angela S. Mosley, 42, no/expired registration plates, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Angela Plank, 42, speeding 26 miles over limit, operating under influence of alcohol second offense, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to maintain insurance, improper registration plates, failure to wear seat belts, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Jamie Dyer, 44, first-degree criminal trespassing, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on April 19.

Jason Giles, 40, operating under influence of alcohol/substances, operating on suspended/revoked license, first-degree possession of controlled substances, rear license not illuminated, drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on April 19.

Kayla R. Kilgore, 31, first-degree possession of controlled substances, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on April 19.

Terry Knell, 35, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on April 19.

James Roe, 46, third-degree burglary, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on April 19.