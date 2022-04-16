April 12, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:

Kenneth Andrew Cooper, 47, disregarding a stop sign, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Joseph Oldani, 34, speeding 26 miles over limit, operating under influence of alcohol first offense, careless driving, improper registration plate, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Sanchez Soto Benedicto Enrique, 35, disregarding stop sign $20 fine, no operator license $100 fine and serve 30 days with conditional release plus court costs.

Jacklynn R. Berry, 29, harassment, $100 fine plus court costs.

John William Cox Jr., 54, disregarding stop sign $20 fine, operating on suspended/revoked license dismissed with proof, court costs waived.

Susan Rae Cox, 46, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.

Paula J. Farley, 60, leaving scene of accident serve 120 days with conditional release, operating on suspended/revoked license $250 fine plus court costs.

Nigal Wayne Felder, 67, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.

Dana L. Garrett, 23, local city ordinance, $25 fine plus court costs.

Theodore W. Gratz, 43, second-degree disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, pretrial conference on April 26.

Kaylynn Mae Johnson, 19, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle paid in full.

Justin Thomas Kramer, 29, speeding 15 miles over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.

Cleona Kaye Norman Helms, 46, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.

Juan Ramirez, 22, no/expired registration plates, dismissed with proof.

Courtney Michelle Ruschman, 29, failure to wear seat belts, failure to appear notify DOT.

Bradley William Stanton, 20, third-degree terroristic threatening, menacing, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct, improper parking, reckless driving, second-degree wanton endangerment, pretrial conference on May 10.

Samantha Amye Stevens, 34, speeding five miles over limit, one headlight, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to surrender revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, failure to produce insurance card, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Michael P. Thomas, 46, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Zachary William Wainscott, 27, speeding 16 miles over limit, no operator license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Malcolm W. Walker, 56, speeding 10 miles over limit $20 fine plus court costs.

Sydawn Woods, local county ordinance, $25 fine plus court costs.

Daniel Jacob Zink, 29, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on May 17.

Marcus Anthony Borton, 47, driving on DUI suspended license second offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on April 19.