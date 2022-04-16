Ginger Brooks and Brian Brooks to Paula Farley, 4436 Kentucky Highway 596, $30,000.
Marietta Blevins Estate to James Harlan Conley and Brandy Nicole Conley, 31083 Kentucky Highway 435, $65,000.
Bonnie K. Steinker and Gerry Steinker to David W. Purdon, 623 Florence Street, no monetary consideration.
Kris Faller and Amy McNutt to Davenport Properties LLC, 208 West Second Street, $2,000.
Lowanda G. Collins and Anthony Collins to Tayla Collins, 1.096 Acres Kentucky Highway 596, no monetary consideration.
Saudra C. Jackson Estate to Kelsie Myers Freeman, 3134 Charleston Bottoms Road, $80,000.
Donald R. Wilson and Deborah W. Wilson to Michael Beebe and Suzanne Beebe, 798 Woodland Drive, $400,000.
Trackside Steel and Fab LLC to Jonathan Yoder and Mary Ester Yoder, 6415 Helena Road, no monetary consideration.
Ginfer L. Thomas to Stephen L. Thomas, Two Parcels Mason County, no monetary consideration.