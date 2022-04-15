Fifty years ago, to the day, the Class of 1972 graduated. The coronavirus postponed life as we once knew it; but the 50-year-plus classes of 1970 and 1971 finally get to celebrate as well!

These three classes are sponsoring a dance to be held at the Ripley American Legion following the Alumni Dinner meeting on May 21. Doors will open at 8:30 p.m. and “The Last Shot” band will begin playing at 9 p.m.

Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased through your class contacts or by the general public at the Ripley Library during their business hours. Tickets will also be available for sale at the Ripley Public Library, for pick-up at the Alumni dinner or for purchase at the legion door.

Snacks can be brought to the dance but all beverages must be purchased from the Legion. Last call will be at 12:10 a.m. We are grateful for the service of all veterans and glad to support American Legion Post 367. We are also thankful that Marion Sidwell returned from Florida to serve as their commander and for the many volunteers that do so much throughout our hometown community. We salute these people who continue to do great things for Ripley, Ohio.

For many years, the alumni dinner was followed by a dance. Truly, those dances along with the Fireman’s Ball and New Year’s Eve Dance were fun events that have long been missed. All are welcome. Proceeds from the dance will be used to sponsor scholarships for RULH graduates. When you purchase your ticket be sure to designate by writing 1970, 1971 or 1972 on the back of your ticket so those proceeds will go to your class.

Please join us as we reflect on memories shared and focus on living in the present by enjoying good music and renewing old friendships.