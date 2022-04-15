The Tollesboro Lions Club met Monday, April 11, 7 p.m. at the Tollesboro Lions Club clubhouse.

Lions Club President Craig Stanfield opened the meeting, with Larry Tucker giving the Blessing and Charles Kendall leading the group in the Pledge of Allegiance. The group then broke for a wonderful meal.

After the meal, the business portion of the meeting began with Lion Secretary Phil Cropper reading the minutes from the March 14 meeting. The minutes were approved as read. Lions Club Treasurer Steve Pedersen then gave the financial report, which was also approved as read.

Under old business, as an extension of the financial report, the success of the recent Fish Fry/Meet The Candidates/Cake Auction Event was announced, with enough funds raised to fully fund the construction of the chain-link fence to be installed around the playground and that installation would begin soon.

The recent Mackenzie Forman benefit was discussed next, a very successful event, and it was announced that a portion of the monies generated permitted the family to purchase a real hair wig for Mackenzie to wear as her hair had fallen out due to treatments. It was also announced that the Orangeburg Lions Club had recently hosted a zone meeting with zone Chairman Clinton Applegate, First Vice Governor Steve Pedersen, and Tollesboro President Craig Stanfield in attendance representing the Tollesboro Lions Club, with the zone meeting well attended with five clubs represented with each club discussing their recent projects and upcoming projects.

Under new business, Larry Tucker announced that the scholarship applications must be received by 5 p.m., May 9. The scholarship committee is made up of Larry Tucker, Phil Cropper and Denny Hornback, however any member of the Tollesboro Lions Club may provide a scholarship application to interested students wishing to apply for higher education. The committee asked the club as to what financial obligation could be provided. The club approved a $1,500 scholarship fund to be divided amongst three students for 2022. Applications must be completed and delivered to Larry Tucker at 11127 KY 57, Tollesboro, KY by 5 p.m., Monday, May 9, as scholarship recipients would be chosen later that evening.

The club permitted the use of the grounds for an upcoming Graduation Party May 21, and the clubhouse would be utilized by a local church April 24.

Mike Ginn has requested to join the club and his membership was approved.

The Tollesboro Lions Club Fair Committee would be providing Elite Sponsor information to the membership next meeting on April 25.

Next, members were reminded that a motion was made at the recent Tollesboro Lions Club/Lewis County Farm Bureau Fish Fry/Meet The Candidates/Cake Auction event to make a financial donation to support the Iery family whose home caught on fire, a complete loss. The motion was made to present a $500 donation to the Iery Family to assist them in recovering from this recent, most catastrophic event/disaster.

The membership then passed a resolution permitting the treasurer to provide up to $250 in assistance to persons suffering from a disaster without requiring individual approval by the club.

It was announced that the Tollesboro Volunteer Fire Department was hosting a Fish Fry April 23, at the Tollesboro Volunteer Fire Department. Permission was also granted to allow use of the lighted sign to promote the event. It was also announced that the Vanceburg Lions Club would be hosting a Meet the Candidates/Cake Auction April 30, although was in the planning stages and the location was not confirmed yet. Leadership Horizons would be traveling through Lewis County this Thursday and would be stopping in Tollesboro and would be using the grounds for parking.

As there was no more business to discuss, the meeting adjourned.