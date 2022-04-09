Lacy J. Lykins to Joshua Everett Stamper, 510 and 512 Florence Street, $45,000.

Dustin R. Hall and Lindsey Hall to Stephanie Lynn Caudill, 834 Oak Fairway Court, $180,000.

Darrin Commodore and Crystal Commodore to Mark Anthony Adams and Tammy Adams, 31 Walnut Street, $59,500.

Perry Coblentz and Carol Coblentz to Christopher T. Spencer and Angela D. Spencer, 13.99 Acres on U.S. 68, $75,000.

Heather D. Smeltser and Jonathan D. Smeltser to Chad Mefford and Heather Mefford, 690 Hillcrest Drive, $290,000.

Donald G. Logan and Elaine Logan to Robin L. Freeman and Misty L. Freeman, 41.277 Acres Kentucky Highway 11, $162,000.

Christina Botkin and Luzmy Laparra to Linda Sue Madden, 609 Pelham Street, $7,000.

Patricia Gail Shoemaker, Wes Shoemaker, Belinda Fay Neff, Carla McDowell and David McDowell to Shayne Bamberger and Taylor Bamberger, 8377 Stonelick Road,$169,900.

Starlet Rene Insko and Star Insko to Woodie Insko and Lawrence Woodie Insko, 4217 Kentucky Highway 10 and 1.843 Acres near Dover, no monetary consideration.

Dennis Wayne Howard Estate and Carolyn Moran Howard to Dennis L. Howard and Dawn Howard, .8408 Acres on US Highway 62, no monetary consideration.

Perry Coblentz and Carol Coblentz to Leroy Warner and Tammy L. Warner, 10.166 Acres May’s Lick, $70,000.

Jessica C. Rice, Dwayne Rice and Jessica C. Hamptom to Michelle Smith, 9027 Owl Hollow Road, $60,000.

Vickie J. Simmons to Mark Barnett, 8242 Stonelick Road, $170,000.

Branden Short and Karen Short to Hal L. Teegarden Jr. and Lisa A. Teegarden, 4020 Stapleton Acres Dover, $330,000.

Watson Development LLC to Gary E. Adams and Rebecca Adams, 2165 Buckingham Square, $137,800.

Kirk C. Wiegand and Melissa S. Wiegand to Juan Antonio Rodriguez Lerma, 328 West Second Street, $10,000.

Melissa Santana Wiegand and K C Wiegand to Juan Antonio Rodriguez Lerma, 326 West Second Street, $2,500.

Renovation Services Inc. to Juan Antonio Rodriguez Lerma, 324 West Second Street, $2,500.

Stephen L. Thomas and Erin Roche to Spencer M. Conway and Cristy J. Conway, 907 Fleming Road, $120,000.