The Mason County Concert Choir and Orchestra

Presents

The 2022 Mason County Spring Musical Production

Barnum

The Broadway Hit

Music by Cy Coleman, Lyrics by Michael Stewart, and Book by Mark Bramble

Presented by Arrangement with

Concord Theatricals

422 S. White Oak Road Normal, IL 61761

Charlie Hunter, Producer and Conductor • Lindsey Spangler, Dramatic Director

Act I

There Is A Sucker Born Ev’ry Minute

Thank God I’m Old

The Colors of My Life

One Brick At A Time

Museum Song

I Like Your Style

Bigger Isn’t Better

Jenny Lind Obbligato

Love Makes Such Fools Of Us All

Out There

Act II

Come Follow The Band

Love Makes Such Fools Of Us All Reprise

Black And White

Black And White Reprise

The Colors Of My Life Reprise

The Prince of Humbug

Join The Circus

Friday, April 22 – 7:30 P.M., Saturday, April 23 – 7:30 P.M.

Sunday April 24 – 2:15 P.M.

High School Auditorium – East Second Street, Downtown Maysville